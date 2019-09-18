Woman's car shot during road rage incident in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after a woman said her car was shot at during a road rage altercation.

LPD said on Wednesday around 8 p.m., the victim was driving near 46th and Meredeth Streets when her 28-year-old son started hanging out the car window and yelling at another driver.

The victim told police the driver in the other car then started shooting at her.

The woman pulled into a nearby fire station and called police.

Police said one bullet hole was found in the car, and they are currently looking for surveillance footage from the area.

