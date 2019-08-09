Woman who's last wish was to marry her long-time love, passes away Thursday

According to a hospital spokesperson, Melissa Jordan Duran passed away late Thursday surrounded by her family and new husband.

Melissa Jordan Duran was recently married earlier this week in her hospital room as a final wish.

Jordan married her long-time love Boenerges Eris Duran Monday surrounded by loved ones and shades of lavender, in the CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital.

According to her nurse Debra Reeg, Jordan had end-stage liver disease and renal failure.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover expenses where it states that Jordan passed peacefully surrounded by the people she loved.