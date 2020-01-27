Woman takes plea in beating death of 5-year-old son in east Iowa

A woman has taken a plea deal on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.

Station KWQC reports that Jacqueline Rambert pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge.

Rambert agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, at his trial. Court documents say Henderson assaulted Ja'Shawn Bussell in April 2018, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period.

Rambert and Henderson are both from Chicago but were living in a Davenport apartment at the time.