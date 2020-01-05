Woman suffers burns after fire at home near 49th and Leavenworth

Omaha Fire was called to a residence near 49th and Leavenworth for a fire.
According to officials, a woman was taken to the hospital with burns on her back. No one else was home at the time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A woman was taken to the hospital with burns to her back after a fire in her apartment at 49th and Leavenworth. She’s expected to be OK no one else was home at the time. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/ARDVDn35cT— Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) January 5, 2020