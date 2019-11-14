Woman sought in connection with body found in freezer

Authorities in Joplin, Missouri are looking for Barbara Watters, 67, in connection with a body found in a freezer.

The man's body was found on Tuesday. Our sister station, KY3, in Springfield, Mo., reports that a warrant for abandoning a corpse has been issued.

The case came to light when authorities were called to a Joplin location on Monday in connection with an arson investigation. In the course working that scene police said they received information about a body at another location - in the home of Barbara Watters. Police got a warrant and located the body of an unidentified man.

Police Chief Matt Stewart told The Joplin Globe that there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy is needed to determine how the man died. Police haven’t indicated how long the body may have been in the freezer.