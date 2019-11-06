Update: Lincoln woman shot in the chest

Lincoln Police are investigating after a woman showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Lincoln Police Officers investigate a shooting at near 17th and B Streets. (Source: KOLN)

The victim told police she was at her home near 17th and B streets when a man entered and shot her. She said a friend drove her to the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing two men in hooded sweatshirts getting into a white Honda Civic.

Investigators will be at 17th and B Streets for an extended amount of time and ask people to avoid the area.

Police said the woman's injuries are non life-threatening.

