A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured early Sunday morning when she was shot in the face through a window of her home.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 20th and F streets. Police say the victim is expected to recover.

Two vehicles near the home were damaged.

The Nebraska State Patrol was on scene to assist Omaha Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.