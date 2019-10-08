Woman sentenced in connection with Omaha-based meth trafficking organization

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Stacy Kretchmer, 43, of Omaha was sentenced to 24-months in prison and two years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

According to a release, as part of a DEA investigation, Kretchmer was intercepted transporting meth on behalf of an Omaha based meth trafficking organization. Kretchmer was stopped on her way to meet others and 730 grams of actual methamphetamine were seized.

