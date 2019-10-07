Wisconsin woman sentenced for sex trafficking of minor in Gretna

A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a sex trafficking case uncovered at a Gretna truck stop three years ago, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brooklyn Pohl, 37, was sentenced in federal court last week, the release states. After completion of the prison term, she faces five years of supervised release.

On Nov. 22, 2016, law enforcement officials made contact with a 16-year-old girl at a Gretna truck stop. The teen was alone.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol determined that between Nov. 18, 2016, and Nov. 22, 2016, Brooklyn Pohl and the teenager had traveled from Illinois to Iowa and Nebraska. While traveling together, Pohl transported and advertised the minor for prostitution in Nebraska and Iowa.

According to the release, Pohl and the teenager stayed together at various motels in both states. Online ads were then placed offering sex acts for money. They eventually made their way to Gretna, where the scheme began to unravel as investigators moved in, the release states.