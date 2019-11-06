Woman says she spent hundreds on botched birthday cake and party

By  | 
Updated: Wed 11:05 AM, Nov 06, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A woman says a cake she ordered did not meet her expectations.

Alexandra Schroeder says the cake she ordered for her daughter's 5th birthday did not meet her expectations. (Source: Alexandra Schroeder via WILX)

Alexandra Schroeder spent over a month planning her daughter's 5th birthday party, but she said it turned out to be a disaster.

Schroeder says she paid Whipped Bakery $370 to rent space for a baking birthday bash and a unicorn cake.

She claims the bakery only provided one table and six chairs for a party of 13.

“I was told by the staff that my guests could stand,” Schroeder said.

She says the cake that was supposed to resemble a unicorn was far from her expectations.

“The horn came out in a shape that was so embarrassing,” she said. “It had finger prints on it and was not gold. I could tell that it had been handled. When I asked to see the cake pre-party, before my guests arrived, I was told it wasn't finished.”

Schroeder says when she shared pictures of the cake on Facebook, staff accused her leaving the placed trashed, with a negative balance.

“They are now slandering me saying that I have a balance owed and I've paid this bakery $370,” she said. “After the party the owner took it upon herself to preemptively block me from being able to leave a Facebook review.”

She said she doesn't want her money back, but she only wants to share her experience with potential customers.

WILX out to Whipped Bakery for a response to Schroeder's claims, but was told "no comment" and that the matter will be handled in litigation.

Copyright 2019 WILX via Gray Digital Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wilx.com.

 