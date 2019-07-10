Man helps rescue woman off ledge of Pedestrian Bridge

A young man live streaming on Facebook last night, crossing the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, rescued a distressed woman off of the ledge Tuesday night.

20-year-old Ray’Veontae Harris, coaxed the young woman off the ledge while in the middle of his live stream. The video was shared over 1,700 times. He eventually got her to come down to solid ground.

“I looked up and got closer to her, and saw tears,” said Harris. “So, I knew this was a suicidal situation.”

Harris said he grabbed the woman and insisted she come down from the ledge. She slowly came down, and according to Harris, she said he saved her life.

Harris said he simply did what was in his heart.

