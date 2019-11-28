Woman rescued from burning home in Plattsmouth

One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a fire in Plattsmouth Wednesday.

A woman was rescued from a burning home in Plattsmouth Nov. 27th

A handful of agencies showed up to battle the blaze. We're told a woman was rescued from her home after a Plattsmouth Police officer saw smoke coming from the house.

The fire happened near Oakmont Drive.

The police officer tried to make contact with her but didn't have the proper gear.

Bill Dudek, with Plattsmouth Fire, said, "The police officer was driving by, the police officer is actually one of our volunteer firefighters as well, so he made the initial call to have us come out and assist. Once we arrived with our first engine, I would say we were on the scene, we had the patient removed within about 6 minutes after the initial call.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.