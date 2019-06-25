Woman ran over by van, recovering from surgery to save her leg

Surveillance video obtained by 6 News shows this white van flying through a red light at 93rd St. and Maple St. moments after Omaha Police say the driver struck a woman on the sidewalk.

"He came up over the curb and on to the sidewalk and hit her,” said Lori Bagley, Sade Watkins’ mother.

Bigley says her 29-year-old daughter is slowly recovering from her injuries in a hospital bed, Tuesday night.

"It kills me inside,” said Bigley.

Bigley says her daughter was walking east along Maple St., headed to her mother's house near 70th St. and Charles St. - a trip she makes three times a week.

But the furthest she got Tuesday morning was 93rd St.

"Left her house and was coming down the hill and stopped there,” said Bigley.

Video shows the white van drive up on the right-hand curb and speed through a stop light at the intersection.

Omaha Police say the van ran another light at 90th St. and Maple St. before getting away - not bothering to stop at that intersection.

In its wake, Watkins lay helpless on the pavement.

"I'm so shocked and upset that somebody would hit her and let alone leave the scene like she's a piece of trash,” said Bigley.

She broke her left leg and suffered open wounds on her leg and hip.

"I instantly got hot you're just shaken. I could barely make it to the hospital,” said Bigley.

Bigley says her daughter had surgery to save and repair her left shin, another surgery is scheduled in the next few days, and skin grafts to follow that.

"You're helpless. There's not anything that you can do at that moment but pray,” says Bigley.

Before undergoing surgery, Bigley said her daughter remembers seeing a witness act quickly after the crash.

He used a tourniquet on her left leg to stop the bleeding.

The family thinks that helped save her leg and they want the chance to meet and thank him.