Woman outside car in Iowa hit, killed by another car

The Iowa State Patrol says a passenger who was standing outside a car that had crashed into a guardrail was killed when another car hit her.

Television station KCCI reports the incident happened early Saturday morning along I-80 near De Soto in central Iowa after a vehicle lost control due to slippery road conditions and hit a guardrail.

Investigators say a passenger in the car, 51-year-old Carmen Benitez, was standing outside the wrecked vehicle when a second car hit her. Officials say Benitez died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the second car was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.