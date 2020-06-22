Woman missing since 2009 found in retention pond in Ind.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN/CNN) – A family in Indiana is getting some closure a decade after their loved one went missing.

In 2009, Esther Westenbarger walked out of a Howard County bar but never made it home.

The search for Westenbarger has now come to a tragic end.

Two fishermen spotted a vehicle on the bottom of a small retention pond last week. Authorities pulled the car out, and it had Westenbarger’s license plate.

Human remains were discovered inside the vehicle. An autopsy preliminarily indicated that it was Westenbarger’s body, but it still has to be confirmed through forensic dentistry or DNA.

Family members believe she drove into the pond. They said not knowing what had happened to her for the past decade was very difficult, so the discovery at least gives them some answers.

