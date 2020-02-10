Woman looks to return favor, raising money for charitable couple's medical bills

A couple who dedicated the last decade to helping homeless veterans now needs help with their own battle as they take on cancer, medical bills, and rehab

“That’s all we do is take it day by day,” said Hernandez.

It's been a rough few years for Ron and Kim Hernandez. In 2018 someone stole a trailer filled with household items for homeless veterans collected through their non-profit, Moving Veterans Forward.

Ron himself a 25-year army vet.

“It’s hard for me to ask for help, it is,” said Ron.

But he has to because he now has medical bills

“It'll be a year coming up with multiple myeloma,” said Ron.

Despite his cancer, he's remained optimistic.

“I have faith we are going to beat it. I'm not going to roll over and quit, I'm more worried about my wife,” said Ron.

Her name is Kim. She had a horrible fall two weeks ago. She broke her right leg and her right arm in 3 spots. This is devastating for her because she already walked with a cane in each hand after several hip surgeries.

Jennifer Hall is one of many who is inspired daily by the Hernandez family.

“They donate everything they have, I can’t imagine doing nothing and watching them struggle,” said Hall.

Jennifer knew Ron and Kim would never ask, so she created this Go Fund Me page to help with their medical bills.

“Yeah they are good people, there aren't many people who are willing to dedicate so much of their life,” said Hall.

For two people who have given so much to their community, Jennifer hopes others still step up and do the same.

