Woman killed when vehicle involved in police chase crashes into her home

A South Carolina woman was killed just before midnight Tuesday when a 19-year-old driver fled a traffic stop and crashed into her home.

Police said Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer was in bed when the vehicle crashed in the basement. El Asia Hassain Muhammad was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WSPA/CNN)

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said troopers arrested the suspect after he ran away from the scene.

The suspect, El Asia Hassian Muhammad, faced a judge for a bond hearing Tuesday.

The judge denied the bond of Muhammad after investigators said he was behind the wheel of a car that killed 39-year-old Vanessa Neimeyer inside her home.

“You do have a charge of hit-and-run with death results, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and failure to comply with law enforcement,” the judge said.

Investigators said Neimeyer was killed while inside her home when a car ran into the side of the house and hit her.

“She posted a picture at 11:28 last night right before it happened but she falls asleep quick,” said Shirley Neimeyer, the victim’s mother.

The Oconee County coroner said it started after Muhammad took off at a driver’s license checkpoint. Investigators said the 19-year-old driver traveled the highway with officers in tow.

He came through an intersection and left the road, ending up driving into Neimeyer’s home, killing her.

“I want to apologize to the family," Muhammad said during his court appearance Tuesday. “What happened last night, I didn’t mean it to happen. I’m really sorry and I apologize.”

The victim’s mother, although heartbroken, still found strength to offer hope.

"So thankful they got her out as soon as they did. And I pray for the defendant and his family," Shirley Neimeyer said.

The crash is under investigation.

