Woman injured after rollover crash near North West High School

A woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash near 82nd and Crown Point Avenue. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say the woman was headed down Crown Pointe at an accelerated speed when she drove through road closed barricades and into a construction zone.

Her car hit a large dirt mound, went airborne, rolled, and landed on its roof.

She was pinned inside the car and had to be rescued before being taken to the hospital with a neck injury.

Excessive speed and alcohol are being ruled as factors in the crash.

