Woman in critical condition after crash near Highway 50 and Giles Road

A woman was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 at Giles Road, according to the Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office.

A pickup was heading eastbound on Giles Road when a woman in a red Ford Focus allegedly ran a red light heading north on Highway 50, according to an observation from a witness.

The red car was t-boned on the driver’s side, then flipped into the intersection and hit the traffic light control box, according to a release.

The traffic signals were not operational as a result of the damage, according to the release.

Both drivers were transported to hospitals, the woman in the red Ford suffers life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.