An Ashland woman has died after a building fire early Tuesday morning in Ashland, according to local officials.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman inside an apartment near N 19th and Silver Streets has died after being taken to a hospital in Lincoln in critical condition.

The Ashland Fire Chief told 6 News the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

