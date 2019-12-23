Woman hit by vehicle in Lincoln dies from crash injuries

Lincoln Police say Melissa Haggart, 28, has died of injuries suffered when she was hit by a vehicle while walking her bike on O Street last week.

According to police, Haggart was hit by a westbound car on O Street, between 40th and 42nd, around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The 22-year-old driver reported she was driving her sedan in the left turn lane of O Street, preparing to turn south onto 40th Street. The driver said Haggart was walking a bicycle on the median and stepped off or fell from the median in front of the car.

Haggart was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and died later in the week.

According to the accident report, the driver was not cited.