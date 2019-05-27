Woman held at gunpoint by dating app robbers

Sunday night, a 50-year-old woman said she opened her apartment door to be greeted by the barrel of a gun.

The woman asked not to be identified for fear of her safety.

"Someone was knocking at my door. I answered the door. Two black males came in at gunpoint,” she said.

"Did you think that they were actually going to shoot you?” a 6 News reporter asked.

"It was in my face. Yes. Yeah. I thought that they were definitely capable of that and in that frame of mind that they would do that."

An Omaha Police report said two black males around 20-years-old – one in a red hoodie and blue jeans, the other in a blue hoodie and blue jeans - demanded the woman hand over a gaming console and open up her safes.

"I'm no longer naive anymore,” the woman said.

The victim said she met one of the men on the ‘Tinder’ dating app and the two messaged back-and-forth for a week.

That man and another man visited her the night before the robbery and spent time inside her home.

When they returned the next night it wasn't as friendly.

“They kind of looked around a little bit but nothing really suspicious,” she said. "I didn't have any idea. They seemed like nice people."

It wasn't until Monday morning that the woman realized the pair's three-hour visit the night before the robbery was most likely an excuse to case her place.

"I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, they were looking around my apartment. They were looking to see what they could take.’"

The woman tells 6 News, the robbers got away with about $5,000 worth of prescription medications, $1,500 in cash, her $400 PlayStation and about $500 worth of video games.

Omaha Police are still searching for the suspects. They say it isn't uncommon for robbers to use dating apps and dating sites to set up a potential victim.