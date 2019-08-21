Woman gets one-year sentence for attempted child abuse

Updated: Thu 7:29 PM, Aug 22, 2019

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -- An Omaha-metro woman was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted child abuse in June.

Shauna Betts received a one-year prison sentence for supplying a substance to a juvenile family member in February 2018.

 