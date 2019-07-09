Woman gave birth to other couples’ babies in IVF mix-up, lawsuit states

A New York couple is suing a fertility clinic over allegations the wrong embryos were implanted in a woman’s womb, leading her to give birth to two other couples’ babies.

In a federal lawsuit filed July 1, the couple, identified only as plaintiffs A.P. and Y.Z., accuses Los Angeles-based CHA Fertility Center and its co-founders of medical malpractice, negligence, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit claims the couple wanted nothing more than to conceive on their own, but after having trouble, they sought help from CHA through in vitro fertilization.

The services reportedly cost more than $100,000.

In September 2018, the couple was “ecstatic” to learn A.P. was pregnant with what they believed were twin girls, but their first sonogram left the plaintiffs confused.

The doctor told them they were having twin boys, despite never having a male embryo transplanted.

The lawsuit alleges the doctors at CHA simply said the sonogram results may not be accurate, as it was not a definitive test.

However, A.P. gave birth to two boys in March via C-section. Despite both husband and wife being Asian, the babies were not.

"Plaintiffs were shocked to see that the babies they were told were formed using both of their genetic material did not appear to be," the lawsuit states.

DNA testing confirmed the babies were not genetically related to the couple, nor to each other. The lawsuit states each baby was instead genetically related to a different couple that had also undergone treatment with CHA.

The plaintiffs were required to give up custody of the babies to their genetic parents. The lawsuit states they still don’t know what happened to the two embryos that were supposed to be transferred to A.P.

