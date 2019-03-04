Woman freed from trunk of car as chase suspect is arrested

Police are stitching together a string of events that ended with a pursuit suspect in custody and a woman freed from the trunk of his car – all following a report of an abduction.

The suspect is identified as Robert Williams, 61.

Police received a report of a possible abduction in progress at 5:59 P.M. Sunday.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a black Cadillac, near 48th and Bedford Avenue. They attempted a traffic stop but the driver kept going and the chase was on.

The pursuit wound through North Omaha streets until the suspect’s car crashed near 46th and Miami at 6:15. A woman was freed from the trunk of the car as Williams ran from the scene.

He was quickly captured. Witnesses said three police officers tackled the man, handcuffed him and put him into the back of a cruiser.

Witness Rose Mayer said, “I thought it was just crazy because I was like, 'did I just see that happen?’"

Video from surveillance cameras on a nearby home shows police in pursuit.

Williams was treated at the hospital and has since been booked for Third Degree Domestic Violence Assalt; Obstruction a Police Officer; Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest and First Degree Domestic Violence False Imprisonment.