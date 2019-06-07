Woman flees into Iowa after high speed chase

A woman sped into Iowa today after a short high-speed chase with police in Omaha.

Police said they tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation at Midtown Gas and Grocery at 13th and Martha when she began ramming the cruisers with her car.

A witness said she ducked behind her wheel and yelled at them as she tried to make her escape.

Inside the car was one woman passenger who was able to get out of the car before the driver took off. The passenger is working with police as they investigate.

Police said no one was hurt.