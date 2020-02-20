Woman fatally struck by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

A woman was struck and killed by a float Wednesday Night during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade, according to the City of New Orleans.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Magazine Street and Valence Street, WVUE reports.

Officials say float No. 21 was involved in the incident.

The city announced that the first 20 floats will continue to roll and band and marching units will be diverted to an alternate route. All floats after float No. 21 will not roll.

Julie Lea, the captain for the Krewe of Nyx, released a statement calling the accident "a tragic occurence."

"The parade takes a backseat when something like this happens on the route. On behalf of the entire Krewe of NYX. Along with the City of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved," Lea said.

People are being asked to avoid that part of the parade route while police investigate.

