Woman facing manslaughter charges in Omaha pickup crash that left two dead

The driver in a fatal crash last week at 90th and Maple streets was charged Tuesday for two counts of manslaughter.

In court for the first time, Chinyere Nwuju, 38, drove through a red light Wednesday and hit a Dodge Ram, splitting the truck in two, according to prosecutors. The two passengers inside the truck, Roberto Gonzalez and Annette North died at the scene.

"It's horrifying, really," said Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County Attorney. "It's like a missile going through the intersection and an unsuspecting vehicle. They have would have no way of even anticipating that."

Prosecutors say Nwuju didn't attempt to stop before the crash.

"The evidence that we have shows at the scene that there was no skid marks, no use of breaks, and that the acceleration was continued throughout the intersection," Beadle said.

Nwuju has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, each carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison. A judge set her bail at $200,000.

Prosecutors say she's a danger to the public, citing a test conducted after last Wednesday's crash.

"There was testing done and there's evidence of some narcotics in her system. We are sending it to the state lab for confirmatory testing," Beadle said.

Prosecutors say there's a chance more charges could be added once those final test results come back.

Nwuju is set to appear in court again on July 24.