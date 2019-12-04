Woman dead, suspect in custody after bank robbery in northern Iowa

Investigators say they have a suspect in custody after a shooting during a bank robbery left one woman dead in a small northern Iowa town.

Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a suspect was detained Wednesday, hours after the robbery and shooting at the Security State Bank, the only bank in Lu Verne.

He says a female employee was “just walking into the bank” when she was shot and killed. The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona.