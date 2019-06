Omaha Police are investigating an assault that critically injured a woman Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a location near 28th and Wirt shortly after 12:30 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and taken to surgery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.