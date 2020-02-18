Woman caught vacuuming her sidewalk in Facebook video (but wait, there’s a backstory)

Cathy Rodriguez became an internet sensation after someone shot a video of her vacuuming her sidewalk and posted it to Facebook.

A few weeks before the video made its way to social media, Rodriguez said an uninsured drunk driver crashed into her van in the middle of the night, spraying glass everywhere. (Source: KIMA, KOMO, CNN)

As the video racked up 75,000 views, folks openly mocked her and speculated whether she was high.

“I’m not a druggie and I’m not crazy,” Rodriguez told KIMA TV. “I was thinking of others.”

Whatever you think of her methods, she didn’t want people to get hurt.

"He broke three of the glass windows in the back of my van and shattered it everywhere," she said.

The van was a total loss and was her family’s only mode of transportation.

Weeks later, Rodriguez is still finding lots of glass in her yard and is worried about kids and pets walking by.

"I didn't know what else to do, I was thinking about other people and the other animals and I didn't want them to get hurt," she said.

"Don’t judge from what you see. It’s not Yakima, crack or anything. People have situations that you don’t know about.”

Now, the Rodriguez family is asking the community for help to get back on their feet.

They hope to raise $4,000 through a GoFundMe page. The money will go toward fixing a van given to them by one of their neighbors.

Rodriguez said the man who originally posted the video has since apologized and was the first person to donate to the fundraiser.

