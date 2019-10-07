Woman awakened by burglars leaving her home

Council Bluffs Police are investigating a burglary during which a woman was awakened by the intruders leaving her home.

Officers were called to the scene near 20th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 3:30 Monday morning to investigate a reported burglary.

The victim told them that she woke up as two unknown men were leaving the residence on the back porch. She said the men wore dark clothing and masks and might have displayed a handgun as they left.

The investigation of the incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712 328-7867.