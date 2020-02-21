Woman at Omaha VA hospital told authorities she planned to shoot co-workers

Prosecutors have charged a woman who told authorities that she intended to shoot co-workers at the Omaha veterans hospital.

U.S. District Court records say Tina Hardin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threats. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Hardin had been working as a hospital shuttle bus driver, according to court documents.

Hardin, who is black, said she was a victim of racism at the hospital, the documents states. She also said she wanted to hurt a manager who gave her a bad appraisal, the records state.