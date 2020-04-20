Woman arrested in late Sunday night stabbing near 44th and Ruggles

Omaha Police say they're looking for tips in the stabbing that put a man in the hospital and a woman in jail.

Just after ten last night, officers were called to 44th and Ruggles where they found a man in a front yard. He had wounds from a knife and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There was a woman with him and police discovered she had three warrants out for her arrest.

Terri dent was booked into jail for the warrants.

Anyone with information you're urged to contact crime stoppers at (402) 444- STOP.

