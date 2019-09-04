Woman arrested in double shooting deaths in Cedar Rapids

Police in eastern Iowa say they've arrested a woman suspected of being an accessory after the fact in the May shooting deaths of two teens in Cedar Rapids.

The Des Moines Register reports that 24-year-old Alexandra Lanee Nicole Smith was arrested Monday on the charge. She remained jailed Wednesday on a $5,000 cash bond.

Police say Smith helped a man charged in the May 18 shooting deaths of Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, outside the Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids. Two other 19-year-olds were injured.

Investigators say Smith drove 26-year-old Andre Defaunte Richardson to the smoke shop and away from it after the shooting. Police say she also helped him buy clothes and a cellphone.

Richardson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.