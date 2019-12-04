Woman arrested in connection to 2 Omaha bank robberies

Omaha Police Investigators made an arrest Wednesday in the involvement of a bank robbery in November and also an attempted bank robbery.

According to a release, Trennesha Newson, 23, has been booked for Robbery and Attempted Robbery for her suspected involvement in those incidents.

In both robberies, the suspect displayed a note demanding money, police said. The suspect only received an undetermined amount of funds in the November robbery, according to police, and fled on foot both times.