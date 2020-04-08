Woman arrested for abandoning baby on East Omaha porch Monday

Omaha Police have made an arrest related to an abandoned baby left on an East Omaha porch Monday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Maria Piaz-Perez for child abuse and abandonment.

Monday, a Hispanic woman estimated to be about 20 years old was seen leaving a package at a home near 15th and U streets, according to an OPD report. The package was discovered to be a newborn infant.

She was then seen getting into the passenger seat of what is believed to be a black two-door Pontiac, possibly a G5 model, with dark tinted windows.

Detectives were able to make the arrest by locating the vehicle, according to the release.

