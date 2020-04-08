Woman arrested for abandoning baby on East Omaha porch Monday

Emergency personnel were called to a home near15th and U streets Monday morning, April 6, 2020, after a newborn was found in a bag left on a porch. (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police have made an arrest related to an abandoned baby left on an East Omaha porch Monday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Maria Piaz-Perez for child abuse and abandonment.

Monday, a Hispanic woman estimated to be about 20 years old was seen leaving a package at a home near 15th and U streets, according to an OPD report. The package was discovered to be a newborn infant.

She was then seen getting into the passenger seat of what is believed to be a black two-door Pontiac, possibly a G5 model, with dark tinted windows.

Detectives were able to make the arrest by locating the vehicle, according to the release.

 