Woman arrested after police chase of stolen vehicle

A woman was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a police pursuit that ended near 26th and Fort.

Police said the vehicle involved had been stolen.

The incident began near Carter Boulevard when officers initiated the chase. Spike Strips were deployed but the driver kept going.

She stopped around 2 a.m. but police said she refused to get out of the car. Officers broke a window and used pepper balls before she was arrested.