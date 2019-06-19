Woman arrested after man found shot to death in home police called to 8 times

Papillion Police are investigating a homicide reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of South Fillmore Street.

According to police records, officers were sent at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting death in a residence there.

Steven Douglas Olson, 55, of Omaha was found dead in the home with a gunshot wound to the head, the report states.

Anne M. Valgora, 49, was later arrested on charges of second-degree murder, use of a deadline weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police Chief Scott Lyons said Wednesday that Valgora had been living in the Fillmore Street home with her son from a previous marriage.

Lyons also said police had been called to the residence eight times this year, but would not elaborate as to the nature of those incidents.

Valgora's warrantless arrest affidavit has been sealed, citing that a minor was a witness.

The investigation is ongoing.