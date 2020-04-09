Woman arrested after abandoning baby on a porch appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The 28-year-old woman arrested Wednesday after a baby was found abandoned on a front porch earlier in the week was in court Thursday afternoon.
Maria Piaz-Perez is facing charges for child abuse and abandonment, Class 1 misdemeanors, after giving a statement to Omaha Police.
Her bond was set at $150,000.
OPD investigations determined Piaz-Perez had recently given birth and left baby at a residence, court documents state. The birth did not occur at a health-care facility, the documents state.
She was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center following her arrest on Wednesday.