Woman arrested after abandoning baby on a porch appears in court

The 28-year-old woman arrested Wednesday after a baby was found abandoned on a front porch earlier in the week was in court Thursday afternoon.

Maria Piaz-Perez is facing charges for child abuse and abandonment, Class 1 misdemeanors, after giving a statement to Omaha Police.

Her bond was set at $150,000.

OPD investigations determined Piaz-Perez had recently given birth and left baby at a residence, court documents state. The birth did not occur at a health-care facility, the documents state.

She was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center following her arrest on Wednesday.