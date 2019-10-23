Woman accused of stealing nearly $296K from east Iowa dealership

Updated: Wed 4:56 PM, Oct 23, 2019

VINTON, Iowa (AP) -- A woman has been accused of stealing nearly $296,000 from an eastern Iowa vehicle dealership where she'd worked for several years.

Benton County court records show 56-year-old Kelly Banghart, of Vinton, pleaded not guilty to a theft charge earlier this month. The records don't show a trial starting date.

Authorities say Ervin Motor Co. officials contacted Vinton police last month after finding suspicious transactions. A court document says she told an investigator that between May 2015 and August this year she used the company's checking account to make unauthorized payments on her personal credit cards.

 