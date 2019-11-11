Woman accused of evidence tampering in deadly hit-and-run

A Lincoln woman is accused of evidence tampering for allegedly helping to hide a vehicle following a fatal hit-and-run.

Kimberly Cowell, 50, was arrested after she reportedly helped Casey Maxfield, 21, hide a vehicle after Maxfield allegedly hit and killed 41-year-old Tina Mortensen on October 18.

Police said that after hitting Mortensen near 10th and South streets, Maxfield fled the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cowell, who is Maxfield’s mother, helped crash the vehicle involved in the crime into Salt Creek near 70th and Cornhusker Highway.

According to court records, Maxfield told Cowell she had hit someone and “didn’t know what to do.”

Authorities said the two ditched the vehicle into Salt Creek where it was discovered by police a short time later.

Maxfield was arrested on October 19 and posted bail on October 21.

Cowell initially denied helping Maxfield dispose of the vehicle but after investigators told her there was surveillance footage showing the two together court records indicate she apologized for being untruthful.

Cowell surrendered to authorities on Nov. 7 and was charged with tampering with physical evidence.