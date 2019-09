Omaha police launched an investigation around 4 a.m. Wednesday after a woman was found unconscious in a remote area of the city.

Police tell 6 News that four people were in an area known as Lookout Point in Hummel Park, which is just west of NP Dodge Park. Officers took two people into custody right away. A third person ran into the woods. He was arrested with the help of a police K9.

The woman was taken to a hospital.