With rural Kansas looking to reopen, doctor remains nervous

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A family physician in northwest Kansas would like the state to remain under a stay-at-home order even as the governor contemplates how to gradually reopen the economy.

Dr. Beth Oller and her husband are doctors in the small town of Stockton, roughly halfway between Denver to the west and Kansas City to the east.

And she's been watching for weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has crept closer.

Her home of Rooks County confirmed its first case April 5 and now has six.

Some residents said they'd like to see the state start reopening next week, when the stay-at-home order is set to expire.