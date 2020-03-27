With prom canceled, high school senior spreads message of strength

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) -- From graduation to spring sports -- the last hurrah is sadly more a whimper for high school seniors.
New tonight -- Brian Mastre on the message from one metro family of "senior strong."
Trevor Seaman: “It’s unfortunate what we’re dealing with now. I want to leave something positive for the kids.”
Trevor Seaman graduates from DC West in May.
What that will look like – who knows?
Trevor: “We’re missing a lot right now.”
This kayak is supposed to be a prize for the after-prom party a week from Saturday.
But since there’s no school because of the coronavirus, prom and the after-party are canceled.
Jill Seaman: “Gift cards like crazy.”
These were supposed to be give-aways to the students -- .from a laptop to AirPods and gift cards.
Seniors around the nation are trying to figure out how to manage their final year that instead of going on with a bang, it feels like a bust.
Jill: “Chit-chatting about what could make his senior year a little more memorable – positive memories instead of the negative ones.”
So Trevor designed this t-shirt available for purchase.
Trevor: “It says #seniorstrong – class of 2020.”
The end of his junior year was a crisis because of the floods.
Now it’s about self-isolation and social distancing.
Jill: "To give back to a district that's suffered a lot in the last year."
So the class of 2020 remembers the entire journey -- not just the last couple of months.
The "class of 2020 - senior strong" shirts are 15-dollars -- and can be ordered until April 5th from CiShirts in Elkhorn.
A portion of the proceeds will go to a scholarship for a high school senior.