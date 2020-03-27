With prom canceled, high school senior spreads message of strength

From graduation to spring sports -- the last hurrah is sadly more a whimper for high school seniors.

New tonight -- Brian Mastre on the message from one metro family of "senior strong."

Trevor Seaman: “It’s unfortunate what we’re dealing with now. I want to leave something positive for the kids.”

Trevor Seaman graduates from DC West in May.

What that will look like – who knows?

Trevor: “We’re missing a lot right now.”

This kayak is supposed to be a prize for the after-prom party a week from Saturday.

But since there’s no school because of the coronavirus, prom and the after-party are canceled.

Jill Seaman: “Gift cards like crazy.”

These were supposed to be give-aways to the students -- .from a laptop to AirPods and gift cards.

Seniors around the nation are trying to figure out how to manage their final year that instead of going on with a bang, it feels like a bust.

Jill: “Chit-chatting about what could make his senior year a little more memorable – positive memories instead of the negative ones.”

So Trevor designed this t-shirt available for purchase.

Trevor: “It says #seniorstrong – class of 2020.”

The end of his junior year was a crisis because of the floods.

Now it’s about self-isolation and social distancing.

Jill: "To give back to a district that's suffered a lot in the last year."

So the class of 2020 remembers the entire journey -- not just the last couple of months.

The "class of 2020 - senior strong" shirts are 15-dollars -- and can be ordered until April 5th from CiShirts in Elkhorn.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a scholarship for a high school senior.