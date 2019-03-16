With first responders tied up, unexpected heroes take the spotlight

As the Elkhorn River rushed across the entrance to Riverside Lakes Friday some residents decided it was time to leave, but first responders were already inundated with rescue calls.

Luckily, a good Samaritan showed up to lend a hand.

"It's the worst I've seen it in years," one Riverside Lakes resident said.

The man who came to the rescue was a plumber with a surplus military truck.

Josh Anderson crossed the turbulent waters to pick up anyone who wanted to leave the community.

The drive out had Anderson, his copilots and rescued residents hoping the truck could withstand broadsides from the raging waters.

"I was kind of scared we weren't going to make it. At first, I thought we were going to go over, but it wasn't bad at all," rescued resident Peyton Rehn said.

The rescue of half-a-dozen residents went smoothly. Most brought out a few belongings, not knowing when they might return.

"If we had to we could go back, but we may have to take life jackets with us just in case. SO it was a little scary but good. Glad to help everybody," Anderson said about the rescue.

The residents were grateful for the ride and thanked the humble plumber profusely.

"Everybody's lending a helping hand. It's a blessing. These guys are awesome and I'm so glad these families got out," one resident said.

One resident who chose to stay in the community said though they are cut off, most homes were staying dry. Some homes near the river, though, were suffering flood damage.