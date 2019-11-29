Wisconsin men faces drug charges after a pair of Nebraska traffic stops

The Nebraska State Patrol nabbed two suspects and 190 pounds of pot during a couple of traffic stops this week.

The vehicles were pulled over Wednesday and Thursday on Interstate-80 and Interstate 76.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 p.m., a trooper noticed an eastbound Chevy Tahoe following a vehicle too closely on I-80 near Wood River. A K-9 eventually pointed the way to 169 pounds of pot. The driver, Khamla Bongxay, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arrested and jailed in Hall County.

On Thursday morning, around 10:45, a trooper spotted an eastbound Infiniti speeding on I-76. In the traffic stop that followed troopers found 20 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and a handgun.

The driver, Jimmy Fabian, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested and jailed in Cheyenne County.