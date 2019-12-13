Wisconsin high school students find hidden cameras in Minneapolis hotel rooms

Madison East High School students discovered several hidden cameras in a hotel in Minneapolis where they were staying.

A Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson says the students were staying at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis for a conference.

The district is working with Minneapolis police during an investigation.

The staffer who was with the students on the trip has been placed on administrative leave, as per district policy, as a precaution during the active investigation, the spokesperson says.

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis general manager Mark Bastis said to KARE11 that the hotel immediately contacted local authorities when they learned about the situation and "conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorized recording devices; no additional devices have been found."

According to the statement from Hyatt: