Wintry weather keeps investigators from South Dakota crash site

Harsh wintry weather kept federal investigators from reaching the site in South Dakota where a single-engine plane crashed, killing nine people and injuring three others Saturday afternoon.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board said three investigators were stuck Sunday in Sioux Falls, about 140 miles east of the crash site in Chamberlain.

Knudson said the plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho, and crashed within a mile after takeoff on Saturday. He said federal investigators will likely reach the crash site on Monday.

Prominent Idaho businessmen Jim and Kirk Hansen are identified as two of the victims. The pilot, two young children and four other males were also killed.

Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were three men ages 28, 27 and 17.