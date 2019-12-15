Wintry weather brings slick travel conditions back to metro

Snow plows and emergency vehicles ruled the roads again Sunday as our latest round of wintry weather slipped through the metro.

Mallory Schnell's forecast called for off-and-on light snow showers expected through the morning and into the early afternoon before letting up.

Pavement is slick in spots so use caution if you're traveling.

Several traffic accidents were reported Sunday morning as the new winter coat draped across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised of snow-covered conditions to our west and those conditions pushed over the metro as the morning wore on.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported a closure of I-80 eastbound near Kimball due to a traffic accident around 11 a.m.

Lincoln had 20 city crews applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets Sunday morning.

You can track the status of Lincoln street conditions on the city's website.

